UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Hints At Change In Wheat, Flour Subsidy

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:57 PM

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan hints at change in wheat, flour subsidy

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Monday hinted at plans to bring about a change in subsidy on wheat and flour policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Monday hinted at plans to bring about a change in subsidy on wheat and flour policy.

According to official sources here, the minister said that subsidy should directly benefit the common man, instead of flour mills and departments.

There should be separate and more subsidy on flour for deserving and low earning persons, he added.

He said that the rich and the poor were buying 'Roti' at the same price, adding that provision of flour at same price to five star hotels and 'dhabas' was not justified.

He said that comprehensive strategy would be introduced for providing targeted subsidy on flour besides taking steps to provide maximum facilities to the poor strata of society.

The senior minister said that help from the database of 'Ehsaas' Programme could be taken for providing subsidy. He said that utility stores network would be used to facilitate people.

Aleem Khan has given a task to the food Department to evolve a new mechanism with regard to provision of subsidy, added the sources.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan Man Same Price From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Putin Wishes Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Swi ..

7 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

4 minutes ago

China upholding national sovereignty, stability al ..

4 minutes ago

16 proclaimed offenders arrested, weapons seized i ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysian Consultative Council for implementation ..

4 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.