Punjab Senior Minister Urges Public To Beware Of Misinformation, Fake News
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2025 | 10:35 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has urged the public to exercise caution and avoid sharing false or unverified information circulating on social media, warning that such actions threaten national security and disrupt public order.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister emphasized that spreading fake news, images, and videos sourced from unknown platforms is highly irresponsible. “Such behavior fuels rumors and panic, which can have serious consequences for national unity and public safety,” she noted.
She advised citizens to rely solely on official sources for accurate information, including the verified websites and social media accounts of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ministry of Information, Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), and respective Deputy Commissioners.
She further recommended that the public follow Pakistan Television (ptv) and other authorized media outlets for trustworthy updates, especially during times of heightened tensions or emergency situations.
Addressing recent developments, the minister revealed that several fake posts and videos related to alleged tensions between Pakistan and India are being widely circulated online. “These are baseless and should not be trusted,” she stated, urging people to refrain from forwarding such content without confirmation.
She also clarified that no public emergency notification has been issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore, and any claims to the contrary are entirely false and misleading.
The government, she added, remains committed to combating disinformation and ensuring that citizens receive only verified and fact-based updates through official channels.
