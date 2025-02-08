Punjab SER ensuring 100% inclusion of deserving citizens in relief programs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) In a groundbreaking initiative to ensure 100% inclusion of deserving and underprivileged citizens in government relief packages, the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (SER) has launched an extensive registration drive across the province.

Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the initiative has made significant progress in Khanewal district, where 138,412 eligible beneficiaries have already registered for relief assistance. According to official data, 82,752 individuals have registered at union council-level counters, while 55,660 residents have completed their registration via the online application.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Salma Suleman, visited the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry counter established at the Local Government Office in Kabirwala. During the visit, she inspected the registration process and interacted with women who had come for registration. She directed officials to ensure better seating arrangements for applicants.

DC Salma Suleman emphasized that February 15 is the final deadline for registration, after which the formal verification process will commence. She added that registered and verified citizens will be eligible for relief packages, including essential food items and ration assistance during Ramadan.