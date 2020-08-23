Punjab serving as food basket: Secy agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said Punjab was not only serving as food basket for the whole country but it had also handsome share in earning of foreign exchange by exports of fruits and vegetables.

Punjab government initiated various projects to improve financial condition of peasants by promoting agriculture sector in financial year 2010-21. The province agriculture sector is being promoted on modern lines by mechanised farming.

Steps are being taken for promotion of organic farming also as it has high demand globally. After completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) completion, agriculture products would be expanded further, he said. CPEC will be game changer for our agriculture sector as it would ease export process and easy access to different international markets, he stated.

About sale of fertilizers, the secretary remarked that strict action was in progress against the persons involved in selling substandard fertilizers and pesticides, he said adding, nobody would be allowed to exploit farmers economically.

The department's prosecutors have been directed to pursue cases effectively to punish sellers of fake pesticides and substandard fertilizers.

About improvement in irrigation system, the government is offering 60 percent subsidy on provision ofdrip and sprinkler system. Sprinkler system helps to prevent water wastage about 75 percent and also provide more production than the conventional style of irrigation.