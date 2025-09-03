Punjab Set To Launch Clean Drinking Water Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 11:15 PM
In line with the public-friendly vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps have been initiated on a major project to rid the people of Punjab of saline and arsenic-contaminated water
In the first phase, clean and safe drinking water will be ensured in 14 districts, with formal approval of the project to be sought in the 24th Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) meeting.
According to a spokesperson for the Housing Department, the “Chief Minister Clean Water Program” includes the establishment of water filtration plants, construction of small dams, and installation of a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) monitoring system to ensure the consistent supply of safe and high-quality water. The targeted districts in the first phase are Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, Talagang, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, and Attock.
The spokesperson said that, with the support of district administrations, suitable sites are being identified for the installation of filtration plants, which will be set up in schools, basic health units, police stations, madrasas, and other government institutions. A central control room under the SCADA system has also been proposed for real-time monitoring.
The spokesperson added that this initiative, developed under the direct instructions of the Chief Minister, will make unsafe water drinkable and provide direct relief to millions of people. He described the project as a milestone towards sustainable development and a vital step in ensuring citizens’ fundamental right to health.
