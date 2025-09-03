Open Menu

Punjab Set To Launch Clean Drinking Water Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Punjab set to launch clean drinking water project

In line with the public-friendly vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps have been initiated on a major project to rid the people of Punjab of saline and arsenic-contaminated water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) In line with the public-friendly vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps have been initiated on a major project to rid the people of Punjab of saline and arsenic-contaminated water.

In the first phase, clean and safe drinking water will be ensured in 14 districts, with formal approval of the project to be sought in the 24th Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) meeting.

According to a spokesperson for the Housing Department, the “Chief Minister Clean Water Program” includes the establishment of water filtration plants, construction of small dams, and installation of a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) monitoring system to ensure the consistent supply of safe and high-quality water. The targeted districts in the first phase are Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, Talagang, Chakwal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, and Attock.

The spokesperson said that, with the support of district administrations, suitable sites are being identified for the installation of filtration plants, which will be set up in schools, basic health units, police stations, madrasas, and other government institutions. A central control room under the SCADA system has also been proposed for real-time monitoring.

The spokesperson added that this initiative, developed under the direct instructions of the Chief Minister, will make unsafe water drinkable and provide direct relief to millions of people. He described the project as a milestone towards sustainable development and a vital step in ensuring citizens’ fundamental right to health.

Recent Stories

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders ..

PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..

5 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspire ..

Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vis ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session w ..

Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..

5 minutes ago
 95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as fl ..

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej

1 hour ago
KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised fr ..

KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match ..

20 minutes ago
 “HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from ..

“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln g ..

1 hour ago
 Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand ..

Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. ..

1 hour ago
 Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

1 hour ago
 Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with ..

Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..

1 hour ago
 High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief M ..

High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan