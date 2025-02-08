Punjab Set To Revive Historic Horse And Cattle Show With Global Participation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) After a hiatus of nearly three decades, Punjab is all set to witness the grand revival of its historic National Horse and Cattle Show with international participation, making it a landmark event in the province’s cultural and agricultural landscape. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the mega-event will take place from February 9 to 23, across multiple venues in the provincial capital, featuring a diverse range of traditional sports, cultural festivities, and livestock exhibitions.
The event, first held in 1964 and last conducted in 1995, is making a much-anticipated comeback with a renewed vision of "Unity, Progress, and Cultural Revival." A major highlight of this edition is the participation of 70 international teams, a testament to Punjab’s growing prominence on the global cultural map.
The three-day National Horse and Cattle Show, commencing on February 10, will offer farmers a platform to showcase their livestock, agricultural skills, and domestic animals, with rewards and recognition to encourage excellence in the sector. The show will feature tent pegging, archery, buzkashi, and polo competitions, alongside cultural performances, flower exhibitions, and children’s entertainment activities.
From February 14 to 16, Punjab’s rich musical heritage will be celebrated through special music festivals, while a Sufi festival on February 19 will honor the teachings of Punjab’s spiritual icons. Traditional Kabaddi matches on February 18 and 19, and a vintage car show on February 16, will further enhance the event’s appeal, drawing spectators from all walks of life. Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will inaugurate the even on February 9.
The chief minister has termed the revival of this iconic event as a “gift to the farmers and people of Punjab.”
To ensure a flawless execution, a steering committee was formed under Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, with the Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA) leading preparations for the past four months.
With the grandeur of Punjab’s traditions, the energy of its people, and the excitement of international participation, the Horse and Cattle Show 2025 promises to be a spectacle to remember. Lahore is ready to roll out the red carpet for visitors, farmers, and cultural enthusiasts from around the world as it revives one of its most cherished traditions.
