LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 5709 millions including Rs 4197 for 25 development schemes of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Rs 1512 million for WASA Lahore's 36 schemes, in the provincial budget for 2021-22.

According to the budget documents, Rs 3562 will be spent on 16 ongoing schemes of LDA. The ongoing schemes include Sheranwala Gate Flyover, Shahkam Chowk Flyover near Bahria Town, Underpass near Gulab Devi Hospital, 08 sports complexes, widening of Aik Moria Pul near Railways Station and construction of roads along the Lahore Canal towards Maraka.

The new 09 schemes of LDA include construction of flyover and underpass at Karim Block Iqbal Town, improvement of roads near Babu Sabu Interchange, rehabilitation of roads near Sagian, topographic survey of city roads, upgradation of Burki road, E-Construction service portal, construction of local road in union councils and Lahore Urban Infrastructure Development etc. These schemes will be initiated with funds worth Rs 635 millions.

WASA's 28 ongoing schemes include various projects of sewerage and drainage system in various union councils of the city besides clean drinking water projects in residential areas.

Meanwhile, 08 new development schemes include rain water management storages, water supply and laying of sewerage system.

It may be mentioned here that Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht in his speech said, that an amount of Rs 28.3 billion was set aside under which mega infrastructural development projects would be initiated in Lahore. Currently, he mentioned, Shahkam Chowk Underpass, Ferozpur Road underpass near Gulab Devi Hospital and an overhead bridge at Sheranwala Gate. Considering the water scarcity in the provincial capital, he said, Rs 1.5 billion has been allocated for installation of Surface Water Treatment Plant.

The last biggest hospital of Lahore, General Hospital, was constructed in 1984 and the PTI government is going to set up a 1000-bed modern hospital that would definitely provide best medical facilities to citizens, he added.

Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project and Central business District (CBD) in Lahore would usher in a new era of development. Central Business District Project alone is expected to generate economic activities up to Rs 6000 billion and create 100,000 jobs.