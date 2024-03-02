Open Menu

Punjab Sets For Change Under Maryam: Uzma

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:51 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari said on Saturday that significant progress had been observed in Punjab since Maryam Nawaz took the CM office

Talking to a private news channel, she said that within a week of assuming office, Maryam Nawaz had initiated important measures for the improvement of the education and healthcare sectors in the province.

Bukhari shared that the implementation of a new system and the launch of the "Clean Punjab" campaign were underway.

She said that the CM had put her priorities in front of the bureaucracy, and now any kind of negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated in the province.

She further said that there would be immediate action on the crimes against women across the province.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has approved the creation of a new department to control food prices and self-inflation.

Moreover, she mentioned that affordable Ramadan model markets would be established in every district, with Ramadan packages being distributed to deserving individuals at their homes.

