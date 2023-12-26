Punjab shift from conventional transport to electric vehicles: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Transport, Livestock, and Mines & Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad Tuesday said that the Punjab government was making a big push for electric vehicles to provide a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation to control air pollution.

"Punjab wants to become a "global hub of manufacturing of electric vehicles", he said while talking to a Private news channel.

The government is also planning to offer incentives for manufacturing electric vehicles and batteries to boost economic growth and encourage local manufacturing, he said, adding, that other provinces should also focus on shifting their auto industry towards EV systems.

The minister stressed that the use of electric rickshaws and bikes in Punjab will substantially decrease both air and noise pollution.

With the provision of additional insights, these electric rickshaws boast an impressive range, capable of travelling up to 150 km on a single charge, he said.

The adoption of electric vehicles, including cars and bikes, has gained prominence worldwide due to their efficiency, fuel-saving benefits, and zero emissions, contributing to a healthier and more sustainable environment, he explained.

Many charging stations have already been established, with commitments to construct even more. It is a clear indication that the industry is committed to enabling widespread EV adoption, he added.

Replying to a query, he said that to meet the growing demand, the government of Punjab with the help of the private auto industry are spearheading efforts to add more charging points to EV charging networks. This includes offering software solutions that make daily charging accessible.

The government is working with private players to boost the presence of charging stations, he added.

He also asked that private players must innovate to create batteries made of lightweight materials, with higher energy density, and that use renewable sources for charging.

With the collaboration of the transport department and a local private company, the government has launched these electric rickshaws and subsidized electric bikes, he mentioned.