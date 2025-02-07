Punjab Shifts To Capital-based Property Tax System
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government is transitioning property taxation from an annual rental value system to a capital value-based model as part of its broader economic reform agenda.
The initiative aims to expand the tax net, increase revenue, and ensure the province's financial self-sufficiency.
Parliamentary Secretary for Excise and Taxation Punjab, Shehryar Malik, announced the shift during a training workshop organised by the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department at the Punjab Civil Officers Mess (PCOM) Club. He stated that under the new system, property tax assessments will be based on valuation tables (DC Tables) formulated by the board of Revenue. This reform is expected to bring an additional one million property units into the tax net, generating an estimated seven billion rupees in revenue.
The event was attended by key officials, including Director General Excise and Taxation Umar Sher Chatha, departmental directors, Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs), inspectors, and senior representatives from the Punjab Urban Unit.
Speaking at the workshop, DG Excise and Taxation Umar Sher Chatha highlighted the significance of these reforms in establishing a transparent and efficient taxation system. He urged department officers and staff to ensure the effective implementation of the new taxation model to strengthen Punjab’s economy.
A technical team from the Punjab Urban Unit provided an in-depth briefing on the operational aspects of the transition. They emphasised that shifting to a capital value-based taxation system is a historic step that will improve tax collection efficiency and enhance provincial resources.
