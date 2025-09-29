Punjab shortlists 20 projects for global investment promotion

The Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) has shortlisted 20 proposals from a total of 86, submitted by various departments, selecting them for conversion into investment projects to be marketed globally

According to a PBIT spokesperson, quoted by Wealth Pakistan on Monday, over 76 consultation sessions were held to thoroughly evaluate the proposals before finalising the list. “These investment opportunities will be showcased at the global level, as the private sector’s active participation is vital for Punjab’s economic growth,” he said.

Among the key projects is the establishment of a food processing unit designed to curb post-harvest losses. The spokesperson noted that Punjab accounts for nearly 60pc of Pakistan’s food and fruit production, yet much of its exportable surplus is wasted. “The province’s potential in food production and exports remains underutilised due to insufficient processing facilities and outdated post-harvest practices,” he added.

A pre-feasibility report has been approved to assess how production surpluses can be exported to major markets including China, the European Union and the Gulf countries, which together account for more than US$50 billion. The project will connect farms, middlemen, stockholders, food suppliers and the processing industry through Punjab’s exportable potential.

The development of private-sector grain silos has been approved as another key project. With Punjab producing nearly 65pc of Pakistan’s cereals, the spokesperson highlighted the scale of the opportunity: “This project will not only serve as a reserve pool of food in Punjab but also meet unforeseen needs, while acting as a supply source for the food processing industry.”

Food security has also been factored into another proposal for dedicated food storage facilities. The spokesperson pointed out that food storage and security are pressing challenges in many Gulf countries as well as Pakistan’s neighbouring markets. The proposed projects are designed to offer solutions that not only meet Punjab’s needs but also position the province as a regional food supplier.

The tourism sector is represented in the list through a proposal for hotels and resorts, including desert safari facilities in Bahawalpur. The spokesperson said the city already welcomes more than one million tourists every year through various revenue-generating activities, yet international-standard facilities remain limited.

The proposed project is expected to provide a multi-purpose hub that can accommodate different types of tourism, expand revenue streams and give Punjab an international profile in the hospitality sector.

Human capital development has also been prioritised through a proposal for green skills training and microenterprise support. The skills technology and development sector in Punjab is expanding rapidly, and according to the spokesperson, “Punjab is the largest contributor to the export of human resources.” The approved project is expected to attract investment in the training and development field, enabling the province to produce a trained and certified workforce. Such a workforce will not only be competitive in global markets but also be utilised within Punjab to support upcoming projects and the relocation of industries.

The committee also approved the establishment of logistics hubs for warehousing. These hubs will serve as comprehensive storage banks for livestock, dairy products, cereals, meat, and emergency response. “This initiative will also attract investors to develop warehousing facilities in line with the CPEC projects, further strengthening the supply chain sector in Punjab,” the spokesperson added.

Technology has been given special attention through the approval of a proposal for local assembly of IT equipment, including cell-phones and computer hardware. The spokesperson pointed out that Punjab is already home to Pakistan’s leading mobile device assembling units. “Various Chinese companies like Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi/Redmi are already earning millions of rupees from Pakistan’s emerging technology market,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, the approved proposals have been chosen not only for their economic feasibility but also for their ability to create synergies across Punjab’s economy. By targeting key sectors such as agriculture, food processing, tourism, warehousing, skills development and technology, the projects are expected to generate investor interest, boost exports, and create employment.

“The shortlisted projects reflect Punjab’s strengths in agriculture, tourism, technology and skills development. They will not only attract international investors but also strengthen domestic supply chains and create new job opportunities,” he added.