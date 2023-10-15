Open Menu

Punjab, Sindh CMs Discusses Mutual Strategy For Cotton Prices

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Punjab, Sindh CMs discusses mutual strategy for cotton prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar met with Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at Punjab House, Islamabad, on Sunday.

Essential steps to bring stability in the cotton price were discussed during the meeting, said a handout issued here.

It was decided during the meeting to contact the Federal government to bring stability in the cotton price.

Both chief ministers agreed that farmers in Sindh and Punjab would be facilitated in obtaining real profit of their crop and the Prime Minister would be formally requested for purchasing cotton through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan.

CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that farmers of Sindh and Punjab should not at all sell their cotton crops at a low price. “We will not let the labour of farmers go waste” he added. Naqvi vowed that Punjab and Sindh would take every possible measure in this regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Price Sunday Cotton All Government Labour

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, world&#039;s largest startup ..

14 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DW ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DWTC on the occasion of Internat ..

29 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss regional developments, effort ..

44 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

59 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

59 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

1 hour ago
Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

4 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

5 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

5 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan