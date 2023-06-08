Punjab, Sindh take lead, massive investments in education sector pave way to progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab and Sindh provinces are taking the lead in prioritizing education by allocating billions of rupees for development projects.

Punjab's comprehensive education sector plan aims to improve teaching practices, ensure inclusive access, and strengthen governance, while Sindh focuses on quality education, enrollment of out-of-school children, and effective monitoring. These investments signify a positive trajectory toward progress and prosperity.

The provincial governments have made significant strides in prioritizing the education sector, implementing various initiatives to address the existing gaps and improve the overall quality of education.

These interventions aim to enhance educational facilities, upgrade infrastructure, establish advanced laboratories, and expand access to education for all segments of society. Scholarships and endowment funds are also being utilized to support deserving students.

Punjab, the largest province in Pakistan, has outlined a comprehensive education sector plan for the period from 2019 to 2024.

The plan focuses on several key areas, including improving teaching and learning practices, ensuring access to education for children from pre-primary to secondary levels, promoting quality education in a safe and inclusive environment, and strengthening governance in the education sector.

In the fiscal year 2023, the Punjab government allocated a substantial amount of Rs 56.7 billion for 273 development projects related to the education sector. Of this allocation, Rs 39.0 billion was earmarked for school education, Rs 13.5 billion for higher education, Rs 1.2 billion for special education, and Rs 3.0 billion for literacy and non-formal education.

Similarly, the Sindh government has implemented a school education sector plan and roadmap for the period from 2019 to 2024.

The plan focuses on improving the quality of education, enrolling out-of-school children, enhancing literacy programs, creating a child-friendly learning environment, strengthening teacher recruitment and development, improving educational leadership and management, and establishing an efficient monitoring and evaluation system.

In FY23, the Sindh government allocated Rs 34.2 billion for 397 ongoing and 332 new development projects in the education sector. This allocation included Rs 15.5 billion for school education, Rs 2.5 billion for cadet colleges, Rs 3.6 billion for college education, Rs 2.6 billion for the empowerment of persons with disabilities, Rs 1.5 billion for Sindh TEVTA, and Rs 8.5 billion for universities and education boards.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the government allocated Rs 25.2 billion in FY2023 for 145 ongoing and 46 new development projects in the education sector. Out of this allocation, Rs 16.9 billion was dedicated to elementary and secondary education, while Rs 8.2 billion was designated for higher education.

The KP government has adopted the Education Sector Plan (ESP) 2020-25, which focuses on developing an effective education system that provides quality teaching and learning opportunities for all.

The plan also emphasizes addressing gender disparity and promoting gender equality, affirmative action, and women's empowerment in higher education.

Balochistan has also developed an education sector plan for the period from 2020 to 2025, with a focus on governance and management, data and research reforms, access and participation, child care and welfare, assessment and examination, and teaching and learning.

In FY2023, the Balochistan government allocated a total of Rs 19.6 billion for higher and secondary education, supporting 503 ongoing and 237 new development projects. Out of this allocation, Rs 8.8 billion was allocated to higher education and Rs 10.8 billion to secondary education.

These substantial investments and strategic plans by provincial governments demonstrate their commitment to improving the education sector across Pakistan.

The focus on providing quality education, enhancing infrastructure, and promoting inclusivity is expected to have a profound impact on the educational landscape, empowering individuals and contributing to the overall development of the country.