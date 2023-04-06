Punjab-Sindh to face 27-10 % water shortage during Kharif season

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Advisory Committee on Thursday approved 27 percent to 10 percent water shortage respectively for Punjab and Sindh provinces during early and late Kharif season.

The IRSA Advisory Committee met here to finalize water availability criteria Kharif Season 2023 (April-September), said a statement issued here.

The meeting was attended by the four provinces, WAPDA and all IRSA members.

As per IRSA, rim station water inflow was calculated as 95.32 million acre feet (MAF) during the Kharif season. The total water availability at canal heads was calculated as 62.74 MAF after excluding 11.37 MAF for storage, 13.

96 MAF as system losses and 7.26 MAF for below Kotri Barrage.

Punjab would receive 30.864 MAF, Sindh 28.202 MAF, KPK 0.823 MAF and Balochistan 2.848 MAF during Kharif season.

Similarly, 14.58 MAF water would be available in early Kharif while 55.42 MAF would be available for late Kharif season.

Moreover, to resolve the issue of system losses, it was also decided to set up a committee under the convenorship of member IRSA KPK to determine actual system conveyance losses. Whatever, the recommendation on actual system losses determination to be devised, by the said committee, based on actual discharge measurement, would be applicable to the system losses mentioned above.