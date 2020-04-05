Punjab, Sindh urged to exempt chemical industry from Section 144

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) Sunday urged the Punjab and Sindh governments to exempt chemical manufacturing units from Section 144 to ensure continuation of production of over 23 essential items including exportable products of textile, garments and leather industries.

In a joint request letter, sent to home secretaries of the provinces, PCMA Chairman Abrar Ahmad and Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai said that chemical industry was contributing Rs 35 billion in the form of taxes and US$12 billion to national GDP, besides providing 400,000 jobs with an income multiplier of 4.2 and with job multiplies of 7.8.

They claimed that almost all industries were dependent on chemical industry for input chemicals to produce their products. They also identified about 23 essential products, which would not be produced if chemical industry did not resume operation to make input-chemicals for them. These industries included food, pharma, soap, detergents, fertilizers, pesticides, construction, power plants, water treatment plants, export-oriented industries like textile, garments, cotton gloves, allied fabrics knitted & woven dyed, home-care, body-care, healthcare, sanitizers, hand-wash, shampoos, laundry soap, laundry detergent powders and leather industry.

The PCMA chairman mentioned that currently, chemical manufacturers had huge orders piled up from the forward linkage industries, but unfortunately it had not been included in the industries, whose operations were exempted from enforcement of Section 144.

He urged chief ministers of Punjab and Sindh to issue swift orders for exemption of chemical manufacturing industry from Section 144. Further delay in this regard would be a big time-lag in their production resulting in huge losses, besides absence of essential products needed to protect people from coronavirus, he said.

He promised that the chemical units would be operated with minimum number of staff and strictly adhering to the precautionary measures against Covid-19 as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the regulatory departments of the government.