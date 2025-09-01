Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Survey Continues In Layyah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 08:09 PM
The ongoing survey under the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry is progressing rapidly across the district, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shabbir Ahmad Dogar said on Monday
He stated that 175 trained enumerators are conducting door-to-door visits to collect household data for the registry.
So far, data for over 28,000 families has been successfully recorded.
ADCG Dogar explained that the survey aims to identify deserving families who will be eligible for various subsidized government programs based on the information gathered.
He urged citizens to fully cooperate with the survey teams and emphasized that any attempt to demand money during the process is illegal. Citizens were advised to immediately report any such complaints to the authorities.
