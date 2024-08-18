Punjab Speaker Emphasizes Power Of Unity In Fighting Plastic Pollution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan has called upon citizens especially students and educated individuals to join forces in the fight against plastic pollution, emphasizing that it is a collective responsibility that requires immediate attention and action.
By treating plastic pollution as a national duty, we can work together to create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for ourselves and future generations, he said while talking to ptv news channel.
He appealed to the public to adopt eco-friendly alternatives and make conscious choices in their daily lives to reduce plastic usage.
Khan's call to action underscored the critical need for a paradigm shift in our behavior towards plastic use, recognizing the intrinsic link between environmental conservation and national responsibility.
He stressed that schools and universities must incorporate environmental education into their curricula, empowering students with knowledge and skills to become eco-warriors.
By instilling a sense of environmental stewardship in the younger generation, we can create a ripple effect of change that can help mitigate the plastic pollution crisis, he mentioned.
Furthermore, Khan emphasized the need for community-led initiatives to tackle plastic pollution.
He encouraged citizens to organize clean-up drives, participate in beach cleanups, and support local organizations working on environmental conservation.
Responding a query, he also highlighted the importance of climate education and awareness, suggesting that schools and universities should integrate climate literacy into their curricula.
Khan emphasized the need for policy-makers to prioritize climate action, investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, and supporting climate change research and development.
"By working together, we can reduce our carbon footprint, protect our planet, and ensure a livable future for generations to come," he added.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate body on S&T deliberates on PHA (Amendment) Bill, 2023'5 minutes ago
-
Two illegal housing colonies sealed5 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister for getting benefit from potential of ports to stabilize economy5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights enduring relevance of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings15 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 34 meters on gas theft15 minutes ago
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality34 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign34 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods34 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan35 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood35 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods35 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints35 minutes ago