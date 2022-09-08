Punjab spends Rs 36.55 bln on treatment of 2.85 mln citizens thru Sehat Sahulat Card

As many as 2.85 million people have availed the facility of free indoor medical treatment under Sehat Sahulat Program in private and public hospitals so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 2.85 million people have availed the facility of free indoor medical treatment under Sehat Sahulat Program in private and public hospitals so far.

This was informed by Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch here on Thursday.

He said that the Punjab government has so far spent more than Rs 36.55 billion on the treatment of patients.

The Secretary Health informed that the program was being implemented in 808 public and private hospitals where more than 82,000 beds were available for indoor healthcare facility.

Under the Sehat Sahulat Program more than 432,000 people received facility of Dialysis,45,000 Coronary Angiography, 36,000 women underwent through process of normal delivery, 1,55,000 cesarean operation, 29,000 Hernia surgery, 27,000 chemotherapy and 155,000 citizens received angioplasty treatment through the Sehat Sahulat Program so far.