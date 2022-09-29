Punjab sports board to establish cricket academies at Tehsil level: DSO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :District Sports Officer (DSO) Vehari Musarrat Shaheen said that the Punjab Sports board has decided to establish cricket academies at tehsil level to encourage young talent from gross root level.

Talking to a delegation of tehsil sports committee during a meeting held at Quaid-e-Azam Sports Stadium on Thursday, she said that the Punjab Sports Board would not only provide grounds but also cricket wickets and other facilities also.

She said that the sports department would ensure all possible efforts for bringing positive results of this initiative.

The DSO added that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safdar Hussain Virk has also directed the sports department to utilize more energy to promote sports and other healthy activities in the district.

She said that the basic purpose of these tehsil level academies was to encourage young talent adding that the Punjab Sports Board has started practical work on the project.