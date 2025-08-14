Punjab Sports dept organizes dignified Independence Day ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab sports Department on Thursday organized an impressive Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq ceremony at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Director General Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, who was the chief guest on this occasion, unfurled national flag and cut a cake to celebrate 78th Independence Day of the country.

Olympian Manzoorul Hasan, Sports Director Rana Nadeem Anjum, Deputy Directors Tariq Khanzada, Chand Perveen, Yasmeen Akhtar, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Abbas, several international players, hundreds of Punjab Sports Department employees and officers were also present on this occasion.

National Anthem was also presented at the ceremony. The gold medalist players of the Sports Endowment Fund also participated in the Independence Day ceremony.

The participants chanted slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad’ ‘Pak Army Zindabad’ at the ceremony.

Talking to media on this occasion, Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs DG Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry said, "Today is a historic day and we should renew our commitment with our motherland." He also congratulated the entire nation on Independence Day.

Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry said, "Entire nation is proud of Pakistan Army.

" He also paid homage to martyrs of Pakistan Movement for their struggle and great sacrifices. He said that Punjab Sports Department was also going to organize Azadi Family Fun Race on August 23 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Punjab Sports Department also organized hockey and cricket matches in connection with Independence Day.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs DG Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry also participated in the Independence Day hockey match and netted a beautiful field goal for Sports board Punjab (SBP) team against Veterans XI.

SBP team defeated Veterans XI by a margin of 3-2 goals. Former international hockey players such as Masoodur Rehman, Qasim Khan and Amir Sheikh were the members of Veterans XI while Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum appeared for SBP team.

In the women hockey match, Pakistan Green XI emerged winners against Pakistan White XI by a narrow margin of 2-1 goals. The Independence Day cricket match was played between SBP XI and Directorate XI in which SBP XI defeated Directorate XI by 16 runs. Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry also witnessed the exciting cricket clash.