Punjab Sports Division-level Games From Tomorrow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Punjab Sports Division-Level games will kick start at the Sports Gymnasium here on Monday.
Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Muzaffar Khan Sial, Commissioner Sargodha
Division Jahanzaib Awan and Olympian Arshad Nadeem would grace the event.
The games, featuring a vibrant opening ceremony, would continue till December 04.
Teams from all four districts of the division would compete in 12 different sports, including
athletics, tape-ball cricket, basketball, football, kabaddi, mat wrestling, taekwondo, table
