Punjab sports division-level games from tomorrow

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Punjab Sports Division-Level games will kick start at the Sports Gymnasium here on Monday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Muzaffar Khan Sial, Commissioner Sargodha

Division Jahanzaib Awan and Olympian Arshad Nadeem would grace the event.

The games, featuring a vibrant opening ceremony, would continue till December 04.

Teams from all four districts of the division would compete in 12 different sports, including

athletics, tape-ball cricket, basketball, football, kabaddi, mat wrestling, taekwondo, table

tennis, hockey, volleyball, archery, and badminton.