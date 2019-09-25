UrduPoint.com
Punjab Sports, Food Ministers Likely To Be Removed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:36 PM

Punjab Sports, Food ministers likely to be removed

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Youth Affairs and Sports, Rai Taimoor Bhatti and Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry are likely to be removed from positions on the allegations of corruption, dishonesty and misappropriation of funds

Jhang (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) : Provincial Minister of Punjab for Youth Affairs and sports, Rai Taimoor Bhatti and Punjab food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry are likely to be removed from positions on the allegations of corruption, dishonesty and misappropriation of funds.

According to the media reports, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has sent summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard and action would be taken against them soon after the US visit.Country investigation departments have also started collecting evidences of alleged corruption of these ministries.

Removal decision would be made soon after Prime Minister return to the US visit.It further stated in reports that Rai Taimoor Bhatti is first time enjoying the MPA position as he elected first time.

The family members of Bhatti are currently living in Jhang and Sargodha districts.

However, number of cases like murder, theft, dacoity, terrorism, land grabbing are registered against family members of Taimoor.They are high qualified persons but badly involved in criminal activities.

Cases had been registered against them in police stations like Qadir Pur of Jhang police station, and Shah Nakdarr of Sargodha police station. It stated that high-ups sent a report to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in this regard.On the other hand Taimoor Bhatti has issued a message on social media and rejected all allegations.

"All allegations against me are baseless and fabricated as these allegations leveled on me without any sold proof, he stated in his issued message. However, spokesperson of Punjab government hasn't refuted the allegations against Rai Taimoor.

