Punjab Standing Committee approves 'Acid Control Bill 2025' to protect women, vulnerable groups

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Standing Committee Home Department on Monday formally approved the Punjab Acid Control Bill 2025 (Bill No. 15 of 2025), marking a major step forward in the protection of women and vulnerable groups.

The bill was presented by Member Provincial Assembly and Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Pervaiz Butt.

The committee meeting was held in Committee Room of the New Assembly Building, Lahore, under the chairpersonship of Hina Pervaiz Butt. During the session, proposed amendments to the bill were thoroughly reviewed and subsequently approved.

Expressing her gratitude to the committee for their cooperation, Hina Pervaiz Butt emphasised the urgent need for effective legislation to curb the illegal sale of acid and its use in violent assaults.

She termed the bill a decisive and impactful step for the protection of women and marginalised communities.

"Acid attacks don’t just burn the body, they destroy lives," said Butt. "This legislation is aimed at bringing those criminals to justice who use acid as a weapon for cruelty. We need laws that not only ensure justice but also act as a strong deterrent for future incidents." added Hina. She further reiterated her commitment to continue advocating for legislation that safeguards women's rights and empowers them across all levels of society.