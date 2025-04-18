Open Menu

Punjab Stands With People Of Sindh On Water Issue :Rana Mashhood

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan on Friday said that Punjab stands with brothers and sisters of Sindh on the canals issue and whatever decision is to be taken will be in the interest of the people of Sindh.

He was speaking to media during his visit to the JDC Lab here on Friday.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said we often issued emotional statements while there is need to resolve all issues with mutual consultation by all stakeholders.

He hoped that canal issue would be resolved in the best interest of the people of Pakistan.

He said that the JDC lab has the latest machines, which are operational in the US and other foreign countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is paying close attention to the health sector and the Federal government would provide all possible cooperation to the JDC, he added.

Earlier on arrival at JDC Lab, PMYP chairman was received by JDC chief Zafar Abass who also brief him about the JDC Centere and Lab.Rana Mashood also inspected different parts of the Lab.

