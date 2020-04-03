UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Starts Ration Supply To The Needy: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:54 PM

Punjab starts ration supply to the needy: Minister

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that Punjab had started ration supply to labourers and daily wagers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that Punjab had started ration supply to labourers and daily wagers.

The Minister met key philanthropists to review the status of ration supply to the marginalized population in Punjab in the wake of Corona restrictions at the Deputy Commissioner office. Executive Director Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib, Professor Hussain Jaffery and technical officials from the Punjab Information Technology board attended the meeting along with other officials. Akhuwat, one of world's largest interest free micro finance and Social Development organizations, had already started a program for ration supply to the marginalized.

The PITB gave briefing on the development of registration and development of the database which would help government identify the deserving people.

The government was also working in collaboration with Akhuwat which already had a rich database of the labourers. The Minister said that the Punjab government planned to provide supplies and essentials to the labourers and street vendors as long as the crisis persisted.

She said that the objective of these efforts was to provide relief to the labourers who had suffered most due to restrictions.

She said, "We are fully aware of the problems of our people. We are trying our best to provide relief to the needy. We are constituting a coordination committee to ensure the supplies of rations. I am extremely thankful to the welfare organizations for their efforts to support the needy. At the same time, we are making all out efforts to combat the Corona threat."

Related Topics

World Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Same All From Government Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

41 minutes ago

US State of New Jersey COVID-19 Cases Approach 30, ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Not Yet Planning Energy Talks With Saudi Par ..

2 minutes ago

Second Corona virus patient dies in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago

NCOC assists key leadership for informed decision ..

2 minutes ago

Nation's protection from coronavirus PM's first pr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.