Punjab starts ration supply to the needy: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that Punjab had started ration supply to labourers and daily wagers.

The Minister met key philanthropists to review the status of ration supply to the marginalized population in Punjab in the wake of Corona restrictions at the Deputy Commissioner office. Executive Director Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib, Professor Hussain Jaffery and technical officials from the Punjab Information Technology board attended the meeting along with other officials. Akhuwat, one of world's largest interest free micro finance and Social Development organizations, had already started a program for ration supply to the marginalized.

The PITB gave briefing on the development of registration and development of the database which would help government identify the deserving people.

The government was also working in collaboration with Akhuwat which already had a rich database of the labourers. The Minister said that the Punjab government planned to provide supplies and essentials to the labourers and street vendors as long as the crisis persisted.

She said that the objective of these efforts was to provide relief to the labourers who had suffered most due to restrictions.

She said, "We are fully aware of the problems of our people. We are trying our best to provide relief to the needy. We are constituting a coordination committee to ensure the supplies of rations. I am extremely thankful to the welfare organizations for their efforts to support the needy. At the same time, we are making all out efforts to combat the Corona threat."