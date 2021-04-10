Punjab starts single dose vaccination for 70-plus citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Health Department has started special single dose vaccination for elderly citizens of age 70 years and above

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health Department has started special single dose vaccination for elderly citizens of age 70 years and above.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department sources on Saturday,the single dose vaccine would be administered to the elderly citizens at the Expo Centre here and such citizens would not have to come for the second dose.

The department is also increasing the number of vaccination centres across the province.

The Health Department urged the citizens of 60 years and above to get the vaccine for their own safety.