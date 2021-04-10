UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Starts Single Dose Vaccination For 70-plus Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:29 PM

Punjab starts single dose vaccination for 70-plus citizens

The Punjab Health Department has started special single dose vaccination for elderly citizens of age 70 years and above

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Health Department has started special single dose vaccination for elderly citizens of age 70 years and above.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department sources on Saturday,the single dose vaccine would be administered to the elderly citizens at the Expo Centre here and such citizens would not have to come for the second dose.

The department is also increasing the number of vaccination centres across the province.

The Health Department urged the citizens of 60 years and above to get the vaccine for their own safety.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

106 shops sealed, shopkeepers arrested over Corona ..

1 minute ago

HDA appeals citizens to clear bills for better per ..

1 minute ago

All steps taken to make NA-75 by-election fair, fr ..

1 minute ago

Opposition's hopes dash to ground amid lack of pol ..

2 minutes ago

Multi-city roll out of 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister orders for provision of sugar at fi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.