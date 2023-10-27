Open Menu

Punjab Still In Clutches Of Dengue: 203 New Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 12:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Punjab remains in the clutches of a Dengue fever outbreak, as 203 new cases were reported on Friday.

The latest data from the Health Department revealed a total of 8,726 confirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

Lahore leads with a staggering 3,639 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,183, Multan with 898, Faisalabad with 396, and Gujranwala with 671 cases. The situation was ongoing,as Lahore reported 89 new cases, Rawalpindi 30, Multan 25, Gujranwala 32, Faisalabad 12, Kasur 4, Sheikhupura and Hafizabad each recorded 2 new cases, whereas Attock, Khanewal, Chakwal, Nankana Sahib, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, and Layyah each reported one case of dengue during the last 24 hours.

Currently, 169 patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 74 of them in hospitals within the Lahore district.

Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea for citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against Dengue fever. He urged cooperation with health department teams who were tirelessly working to combat this outbreak.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline was available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures were essential to curb the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.

