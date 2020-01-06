Punjab students back to school after winter holidays

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :All public sector educational institutions and majority of private sector schools and colleges reopened after completion of winter vacations on Monday.

According to teachers, on first day after winter breaks the attendance of students in schools was low.

In a statement, Punjab's education Minister Murad Raas asked the teachers and students to be ready to go to school from Monday, private news channels reported.

He said, "I want to wish my honorable teachers and my dear students the best for School starting today."Earlier, the Punjab government had decided to extend the winter vacation of educational institutions till January 5 owing to chilly weather in the province.