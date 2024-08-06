Punjab takes lead to facilitate students:Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has affirmed that Punjab will continue to lead in providing facilities to students, such as the E-Bike Project.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CM highlighted the provision of both e-bikes and petrol bikes to students across Punjab under the Chief Minister's Youth Initiative. She noted that these measures will save time and ease travel, ultimately enhancing students' academic performance.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to fix minimum monthly installment in the e-bike project to facilitate students.

She said e-bike battery insurance and warranty is also given for the students in the scheme, adding that Punjab also wants to move to electric transport like the world. The condition of parental guarantee has been waived off for the students who are deprived of the shadow of their parents, she informed.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that solarized charging stations will be established in colleges and universities for charging the e-bikes, adding that along with the bikes, helmet and kite protection rods will also be given. She added e-bikes will reduce smog and environmental pollution.