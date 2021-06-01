UrduPoint.com
Punjab Taking Initiatives To Tackle Environment Challenges: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD) Muhammad Rizwan has said that the provincial government is taking multiple initiatives to tackle environmental challenges including air pollution.

During a meeting with British High Commission's representative to Punjab Alex Bellinger and Development Advisor for Punjab Sana Zia here on Tuesday, he said there were around 10,000 brick-kilns in the province out of which, 98 per cent had been converted to environment friendly zigzag technology. Along with it, dry and wet scrubbers were being installed in industries, he added.

The minister said that the Punjab government would observe environment week from June 1 in which issues related to climate change would be highlighted.

He said that it was a matter of great pride that in the history of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to host world environment day conference for the first time.

Muhammad Rizwan said that Pakistan would highlight the PTI government's initiatives including billion tree tsunami, clean and green Pakistan, electrical vehicle policy, national parks and green-belt initiatives.

Alex said that the British High Commission was focusing on UK-Punjab bi-lateral relations, development and investment and trade promotion.

He appreciated the efforts done by environment department so for and offered cooperation in future to control air pollution and improve air quality standards, and especially offered technical training regarding zigzag technology.

Sana Zia said that she was working closely with the government of the Punjab to achieve shared goals in health, education, governance, climate and other development priorities.

Additional secretary EPD, DG EPA and others were also present.

