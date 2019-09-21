Punjab taking measures to promote tourism, preserve heritage

The Punjab government is taking concrete steps for promotion of tourism and preservation of historical and cultural heritage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab government is taking concrete steps for promotion of tourism and preservation of historical and cultural heritage.

Sources of Punjab Archeology Department told APP here Saturday that Pakistan is a melting pot of culture, cuisine and people. They said that archaeological sites in the country are a national asset and the Punjab government would go to every extent to preserve its heritage.

The Punjab Tourism Department has planned to tap religious and spiritual tourism including visits to the world heritage sites, they said.

A top official in sports and Youth Affairs Department told that the provincial government had prepared a special package for tourists, which would help boost soft image of the country in the world.

He said that the Punjab government had given its first tourism policy to make the province an attractive tourist destination through inclusive planning, diversification, development and management of tourist destinations.

The Punjab cabinet approved the tourism policy in its 15th meeting on July 20, 2019 to make tourism an engine of economic growth and treatingthe sector as a provincial priority area.