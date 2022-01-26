UrduPoint.com

Punjab Talent Hunt Competitions Held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Chaudhary Farrukh Altaf on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar was working to promote arts and culture in the province.

He expressed these views on Punjab Talent Hunt competitions organized by Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi at Government Graduate College Tahlianwala Jhelum.

The campaign to discover new talent in Jhelum was an appreciable step of the Arts Council, which has provided an opportunity for the youth to present their art to the world.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Jhelum Noman Hafeez speaking on the occasion, said that Punjab Talent Hunt was an excellent platform for the youth to introduce themselves to the world with their hard work and talent.

Director Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed said that Punjab Talent was a unique program of its kind, which has created a special image of Punjab and Pakistan in front of the world.

The competitions included music, painting, handicrafts, fiction, drama and folk dance.

Ali Haider, Mohammad Maysar and Dua Zahra won first, second and third positions in the music competition.

Majida Shabbir came first in the painting competition, Tabassum got second, and Maha Gul came third.

Mubashir Nawaz was awarded first prize in the short story writing competition,while Mohammad Omar and Mohammad Faizan came second and third, respectively.

Maryam Zubair came first in the handicraft competition, while Mohammad Omar came second and Ameer Hamza came third. In the folk dance competitions, the Jhula Lal group won the first position while the Lajpal group and Awami group won the second and third prizes. In the theatre competitions, Drama Umeed came; first, Ilam Da Khazana came second, and Aman came third.

Prizes of thousands of rupees and certificates of appreciation were distributed among the children who secured the position.

