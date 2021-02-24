Punjab talent hunt competitions held at PUCAR

Punjab Council of the Arts has organized Punjab Talent Hunt competitions in poetry, fiction and painting at the district level here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts has organized Punjab Talent Hunt competitions in poetry, fiction and painting at the district level here.

The special guest of the competitions was Vice Chairman PHA Malik Abid Hussain.

Addressing the participants Malik Abid Hussain said that our youth are very creative and the programs like Talent Hunt will further enhance their art.

The interest of the students in poetry and fiction is commendable.

In the painting competitions, the children have given a message of peace to the world by painting beautiful pictures of Pakistan.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed on the occasion said that in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazar, a Talent Hunt Program has been launched to promote art and culture in the province.

Talent hunt has helped in highlighting the creativity of the children.

Prizes were also awarded for position holders in poetry, fiction and painting.

Hundreds of students from schools, colleges and universities participated in the competitions.