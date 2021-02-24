UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Talent Hunt Competitions Held At PUCAR

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:34 PM

Punjab talent hunt competitions held at PUCAR

Punjab Council of the Arts has organized Punjab Talent Hunt competitions in poetry, fiction and painting at the district level here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts has organized Punjab Talent Hunt competitions in poetry, fiction and painting at the district level here.

The special guest of the competitions was Vice Chairman PHA Malik Abid Hussain.

Addressing the participants Malik Abid Hussain said that our youth are very creative and the programs like Talent Hunt will further enhance their art.

The interest of the students in poetry and fiction is commendable.

In the painting competitions, the children have given a message of peace to the world by painting beautiful pictures of Pakistan.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed on the occasion said that in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazar, a Talent Hunt Program has been launched to promote art and culture in the province.

Talent hunt has helped in highlighting the creativity of the children.

Prizes were also awarded for position holders in poetry, fiction and painting.

Hundreds of students from schools, colleges and universities participated in the competitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Punjab From

Recent Stories

Int'l conference on ATAP-2021 starts at GCWUF

2 minutes ago

G20 Must Avoid 'Great Divergence,' Boost Global Va ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq Sees Revival of IS Activities in Iraqi Desert ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Help Organize Syrian Elections if ..

6 minutes ago

At least 41 migrants feared dead in Mediterranean: ..

6 minutes ago

Police held seven kite sellers, flyers; recover 43 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.