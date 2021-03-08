Punjab Talent Hunt competitions held in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Talent Hunt competitions at district level were held in Divisional Public school here on Monday under the auspices of information and culture department Punjab.

The competitions were musical instruments, singing, paintings, poetry and story writing, in which male and female students from schools and colleges across the district participated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning Maham Asif Malik was chief guest while a number of teachers and students were also present.

Sunil Asif, Muhammad Saim Riaz and Muhammad Shahid Sohail secured first, second and third positions, respectively, in musical competitions.

Anam Shakil, Faiza Siddiq and Haider Abbas obtained first, second and third positions, respectively in singing competitions.

Similarly, Ali Ahmed, Maham and Tehreem Asif got first, second and third positions, respectively in paintings competitions.

In poetry competition, Aqib Ali Mehmood got first position while Amina Shabbir and Muneeb Ahmed secured second and third positions, respectively.

In story writing contest, Syed Ibrarul Hassan, Zaneer Anaeem and Noor Fatima Shaukat stood first, second and third, respectively.

First position holders got cash prizes of Rs 10,000, second position holders Rs 7,000 and third position holders obtained Rs 5,000 each.

Speaking on the occasion, Maham Asif Malik said the position holders of district level competitions would take part in divisional and provincial level competitions. She said that Pakistani youth were talented and they could enlighten the name of the country by utilizing their abilities.