UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Talent Hunt Competitions Held In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Punjab Talent Hunt competitions held in Kasur

KASUR, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Talent Hunt competitions at district level were held in Divisional Public school here on Monday under the auspices of information and culture department Punjab.

The competitions were musical instruments, singing, paintings, poetry and story writing, in which male and female students from schools and colleges across the district participated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance & Planning Maham Asif Malik was chief guest while a number of teachers and students were also present.

Sunil Asif, Muhammad Saim Riaz and Muhammad Shahid Sohail secured first, second and third positions, respectively, in musical competitions.

Anam Shakil, Faiza Siddiq and Haider Abbas obtained first, second and third positions, respectively in singing competitions.

Similarly, Ali Ahmed, Maham and Tehreem Asif got first, second and third positions, respectively in paintings competitions.

In poetry competition, Aqib Ali Mehmood got first position while Amina Shabbir and Muneeb Ahmed secured second and third positions, respectively.

In story writing contest, Syed Ibrarul Hassan, Zaneer Anaeem and Noor Fatima Shaukat stood first, second and third, respectively.

First position holders got cash prizes of Rs 10,000, second position holders Rs 7,000 and third position holders obtained Rs 5,000 each.

Speaking on the occasion, Maham Asif Malik said the position holders of district level competitions would take part in divisional and provincial level competitions. She said that Pakistani youth were talented and they could enlighten the name of the country by utilizing their abilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Male From

Recent Stories

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

10 minutes ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

22 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on ele ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority&#039;s webinar highlights h ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.