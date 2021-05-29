UrduPoint.com
Punjab Talent Hunt Competitions Held, Rawalpindi Remains Prominent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Talent Hunt provincial level competitions organized by Punjab Arts Council.

In the competitions, the candidates of Rawalpindi division got prominent position.

In the poetry competition, Haseeb Ali from Rawalpindi came first and got a cash prize of Rs. 200,000.

Amberin Fatima won second position in handicraft competitions and won a prize of Rs. 1.5 million.

In the short film making competitions, Anil Ahmed bagged the third position in Punjab province and won a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh.

Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Rizwan Sharif said that the Talent Hunt program has always provided a platform for the youth to show their hidden talent.

He congratulated all the winners to achieve success.

