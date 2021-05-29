Punjab Talent Hunt competitions held, Rawalpindi remains prominent

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Talent Hunt provincial level competitions organized by Punjab Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 )

In the competitions, the candidates of Rawalpindi division got prominent position.

In the poetry competition, Haseeb Ali from Rawalpindi came first and got a cash prize of Rs. 200,000.

Amberin Fatima won second position in handicraft competitions and won a prize of Rs. 1.5 million.

In the short film making competitions, Anil Ahmed bagged the third position in Punjab province and won a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh.

Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Rizwan Sharif said that the Talent Hunt program has always provided a platform for the youth to show their hidden talent.

He congratulated all the winners to achieve success.