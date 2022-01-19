UrduPoint.com

'Punjab Talent Hunt Competitions' Schedule For Faisalabad Announced

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The schedule for 'Punjab Talent Hunt competitions' in four districts of Faisalabad division has been announced.

Under the schedule, district level competitions in Jhang district will be held on February 24 at Govt Postgraduates College and Chenab College.

In district Chiniot, competitions will be held on January 26 at Govt Islamia College Chiniot. Similarly, in district Toba Tek Singh competitions will be held at Govt Post-Graduate College for Women and Government Post Graduate College for Boys while in district Faisalabad, competitions will be held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Arts Council on February 2 and 3.

Likewise, division level competitions are scheduled on February 8 and 9 at Nusrat FatehAli Khan Auditorium.

