Punjab talent hunt program begins

Punjab Arts Council has invited applications for participation in music, singing, painting, poetry, storytelling, divisional crafting, short film making contests under Punjab Talent Hunt Program being held at district level

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) -:Punjab Arts Council has invited applications for participation in music, singing, painting, poetry, storytelling, divisional crafting, short film making contests under Punjab Talent Hunt Program being held at district level.

Director Punjab Council of Arts Gujranwala Division Dr. Abdul Haleem Khan said youth between the ages of 15 to 35 can participate in the competitions.

"Committees have been formed at the divisional level for transparent decisions",he said.

app/ir