UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Talent Hunt Programme Competitions Conclude

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Punjab Talent hunt programme competitions conclude

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :District-level competitions under the Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021, organised by the Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division, has concluded in Bhakkar district.

The Talent Hunt competitions were held in singing, playing musical instruments, poetry, short story writing and paintings. The closing ceremony was held in Bhakkar district.

In the singing category, Mohammad Irfan got the first position, Qaiser Abbas second and Adnan Abbas secured the third [position.

In the music composing competition, Rizwan Abbas stood first, Abdul Jabbar second and Shah Jahan got the third position. In the painting category, Mehreen Javed took the first position, Mohammad Waqar Ayub second and Saqib-ur-Rehman got the third position.

In the poetry competition, Bushra Khan stood first, Shaan Mohammad Khan second and Rizwan Ali Khan took the third position, and in the short story writing category, Asma Khan got the first, Asma Yasin second and Saif Ali took the third position.

Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar District Syed Musa Raza distributed cash prizes and certificates among the position holders.

Director Arts Council Ghulam Abbas, Focal Person Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 Sargodha Division and Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq Bhatti were also present.

Related Topics

Music Punjab Sargodha Bhakkar Mohammad Irfan

Recent Stories

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

18 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism intensifies efforts to promote city ..

36 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.