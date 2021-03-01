Punjab Talent hunt programme competitions conclude

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :District-level competitions under the Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021, organised by the Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division, has concluded in Bhakkar district.

The Talent Hunt competitions were held in singing, playing musical instruments, poetry, short story writing and paintings. The closing ceremony was held in Bhakkar district.

In the singing category, Mohammad Irfan got the first position, Qaiser Abbas second and Adnan Abbas secured the third [position.

In the music composing competition, Rizwan Abbas stood first, Abdul Jabbar second and Shah Jahan got the third position. In the painting category, Mehreen Javed took the first position, Mohammad Waqar Ayub second and Saqib-ur-Rehman got the third position.

In the poetry competition, Bushra Khan stood first, Shaan Mohammad Khan second and Rizwan Ali Khan took the third position, and in the short story writing category, Asma Khan got the first, Asma Yasin second and Saif Ali took the third position.

Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar District Syed Musa Raza distributed cash prizes and certificates among the position holders.

Director Arts Council Ghulam Abbas, Focal Person Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 Sargodha Division and Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq Bhatti were also present.