Punjab talent hunt programme competitions schedule

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts has issued a schedule of district competitions for the Chief Minister Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2022.

The competitions include music, painting, creative literature, crafts, theater and folk dance categories.

District level competitions will start on January 24 at Punjab Council of the Arts Kachehri Road in Sargodha disrict. Similarly, in Khushab district, competitions will held on January 27 at Government Graduate College Joharabad and in Mianwali district, competitions to be held at Universityof Mianwali on January 31 while, in Bhakkar district, competitions will be held at District Council HallBhakkar on February 3.