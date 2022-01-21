UrduPoint.com

Punjab Talent Hunt Programme Competitions Schedule

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 04:49 PM

Punjab talent hunt programme competitions schedule

The Punjab Council of the Arts has issued a schedule of district competitions for the Chief Minister Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Punjab Council of the Arts has issued a schedule of district competitions for the Chief Minister Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2022.

The competitions include music, painting, creative literature, crafts, theater and folk dance categories.

District level competitions will start on January 24 at Punjab Council of the Arts Kachehri Road in Sargodha disrict. Similarly, in Khushab district, competitions will held on January 27 at Government Graduate College Joharabad and in Mianwali district, competitions to be held at Universityof Mianwali on January 31 while, in Bhakkar district, competitions will be held at District Council HallBhakkar on February 3.

Related Topics

Music Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Road Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali January February Government

Recent Stories

ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afg ..

ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 Dacoit wanted to police in seven cases arrested by ..

Dacoit wanted to police in seven cases arrested by PHP

50 seconds ago
 Wang Hao elected governor of China's Zhejiang

Wang Hao elected governor of China's Zhejiang

5 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka to play five T20 matches in Australia

Sri Lanka to play five T20 matches in Australia

5 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each o ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each other on Oct 23

37 minutes ago
 England to host Ivory Coast as part of World Cup b ..

England to host Ivory Coast as part of World Cup build-up

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.