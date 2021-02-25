Punjab Talent Hunt programme date extended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The last date for registration for the Punjab Talent Hunt Programme has been extended till Feb 27.

The interested persons can get themselves registered by visiting the offices of Assistant Commissioners, Control Room DC Office and Arts Council till date.

A meeting, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, was held here on Thursday, participated by Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Farooq Butt and others.

The meeting was told that the Punjab government had introduced a talent hunt programme for encouragement of artists from 15 to 35 years of age.

During the talent hunt programme, the competitions of musical instrument, singing, poetry, story writing, craft, short film making.