UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Talent Hunt Programme Date Extended

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Punjab Talent Hunt programme date extended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The last date for registration for the Punjab Talent Hunt Programme has been extended till Feb 27.

The interested persons can get themselves registered by visiting the offices of Assistant Commissioners, Control Room DC Office and Arts Council till date.

A meeting, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Afifa Shajia, was held here on Thursday, participated by Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Farooq Butt and others.

The meeting was told that the Punjab government had introduced a talent hunt programme for encouragement of artists from 15 to 35 years of age.

During the talent hunt programme, the competitions of musical instrument, singing, poetry, story writing, craft, short film making.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Government Of Punjab Punjab From

Recent Stories

17 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

18 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

32 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

32 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.