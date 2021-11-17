Punjab Talent Hunt Programme launched

Chief Minister Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021-22 has been launched in Sargodha Division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021-22 has been launched in Sargodha Division.

According to Assistant Director programme Adnan Khaliq Bhatti on Wednesday, people aged 16 to 40 from all the tehsils of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar divisions are eligible to participate.

The programme has a total of six sections which include music, fine arts, literature, handicrafts, folk dance and theater.

Registration forms for the competition can be downloaded from www.pac.gop.pk or obtained from the Arts Council, he added.