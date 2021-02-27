Punjab Talent Hunt programme to start in Chiniot from March 1

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) ::Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar 'Talent Hunt Programme 2021' would begin in Chiniot on March 1, 2021 at the Government Islamia Degree College.

The programme is being organised by the Faisalabad Arts Council.

The participants in the age group of 15 to 35 years could register themselves for various categories including painting, singing, poetry, storytelling, playing of musical instruments, short film making, etc.

The participants got themselves registered at the offices of assistant commissioners, Deputy Director Colleges and District Information Office, Chiniot, till Feb 27, 2021.