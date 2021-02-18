Punjab talent hunt registration begins in division

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Arts Council, Sargodha division has invited applications for participation in music,singing, painting, poetry, storytelling, divisional crafting, short film making contests under Punjab Talent Hunt Program being held at division level.

According to a spokesman of PAC,candidates between the ages of 15 to 35 can participate in the competitions.

"Committees were formed at the divisional level for transparent decisions", he said.