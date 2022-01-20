Punjab talent hunt,2022 competition concludes at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi

District level competitions of Punjab Talent Hunt,2022 organized by Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi at Government College Attock concluded here on Thursday

According to the Arts Council spokesman, people between the ages of 16 to 40 participated in six different categories and expressed their creativity.

The indoor and outdoor competitions were held on the lawn of the college, and a large number of students, parents, and guests enjoyed these competitions.

The various competitions, including theatre, folk dance, music, painting, handicrafts, fiction, were also part of the event.

At the end of the competition, a panel of three expert judges from each category compiled their results, which were announced at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Director Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed and Prof. Majid Waheed Bhatti, Principal, Government College, Attock, congratulated all the guests and judges for organizing the beautiful competition.

In the stage play, Sarfraz Ahmed and his team came first, Mohammad Obaid and his team second, and Khalil-ur-Rehman and his team came third.

Noman Younis first, Uzma Parveen second and Abdul Rafi got the third position in fiction writing. Waqia Saleem got the first position in handicraft competitions, Ayesha Bibi second, and Laiba Zafar came third.

In painting, Muqaddas Nazir came first, Ume Salma second and Shamsa Kanwal third. Hubble Javed came first in the singing competition, Rubin Gulzar second, and Muhammad Usman came third.

In the folk dance competition, Altaf Hussain and his partner attained first position, Abdul Qadeer Khan and his partner second and Shaukat Khan and his partner were awarded the third position.

The first, second and third prize winners in all the competitions qualified for the Division Level competitions, which will be held on 15th February 2022.

The winners were also awarded cash prizes for their performance.