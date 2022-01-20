UrduPoint.com

Punjab Talent Hunt,2022 Competition Concludes At Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Punjab talent hunt,2022 competition concludes at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi

District level competitions of Punjab Talent Hunt,2022 organized by Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi at Government College Attock concluded here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :District level competitions of Punjab Talent Hunt,2022 organized by Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi at Government College Attock concluded here on Thursday.

According to the Arts Council spokesman, people between the ages of 16 to 40 participated in six different categories and expressed their creativity.

The indoor and outdoor competitions were held on the lawn of the college, and a large number of students, parents, and guests enjoyed these competitions.

The various competitions, including theatre, folk dance, music, painting, handicrafts, fiction, were also part of the event.

At the end of the competition, a panel of three expert judges from each category compiled their results, which were announced at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Director Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed and Prof. Majid Waheed Bhatti, Principal, Government College, Attock, congratulated all the guests and judges for organizing the beautiful competition.

In the stage play, Sarfraz Ahmed and his team came first, Mohammad Obaid and his team second, and Khalil-ur-Rehman and his team came third.

Noman Younis first, Uzma Parveen second and Abdul Rafi got the third position in fiction writing. Waqia Saleem got the first position in handicraft competitions, Ayesha Bibi second, and Laiba Zafar came third.

In painting, Muqaddas Nazir came first, Ume Salma second and Shamsa Kanwal third. Hubble Javed came first in the singing competition, Rubin Gulzar second, and Muhammad Usman came third.

In the folk dance competition, Altaf Hussain and his partner attained first position, Abdul Qadeer Khan and his partner second and Shaukat Khan and his partner were awarded the third position.

The first, second and third prize winners in all the competitions qualified for the Division Level competitions, which will be held on 15th February 2022.

The winners were also awarded cash prizes for their performance.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Music Punjab Rawalpindi Attock Sarfraz Ahmed February Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

Golf: Abu Dhabi Championship scores

2 minutes ago
 Govt focusing special attention on promotion of sp ..

Govt focusing special attention on promotion of sports: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Venezia record 10 new Covid cases, Inter match at ..

Venezia record 10 new Covid cases, Inter match at risk

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims three more lives, 255 new infectio ..

COVID-19 claims three more lives, 255 new infections in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Donetsk Claims Ukrainian Security Forces Deploy Mi ..

Donetsk Claims Ukrainian Security Forces Deploy Military Equipment in Settlement ..

2 minutes ago
 Qadri for SOPs to remove anomalies in Ruet-e-Hilal ..

Qadri for SOPs to remove anomalies in Ruet-e-Hilal's system

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.