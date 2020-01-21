Punjab task force reviews boundaries of tehsils, districts

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting of Punjab Task Force for review of boundaries of tehsils and districts in the province was held at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, chaired by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Bashart.

The meeting reviewed establishment of new districts and tehsils as well as the procedures and rules for the process in Punjab.

The officers concerned said the population of some tehsils was more than that of some districts while the population of some districts was less than tehsils, and it was necessary to revise their boundaries.

The additional chief secretary (ACS) said according to the terms of reference (ToRs) of the Task Force, the local district administration would initiate a proposal for the new tehsil or district.

Those proposals would be handed over to a study group comprising representatives of the Punjab board of Revenue, finance department, P&D and Excise department.

He said the study group would review proposals in the context of population, geography and economic impact and send its recommendations to the cabinet committee for further proceedings.

The law minister directed the agencies comcerned to consider needs and facilities of the local population primarily for establishment of a new district or tehsil.

Provincial Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din, Senior Member Board of Revenue and related officers also attended the meeting.