UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Teachers Appeal Punjab CM To Withdraw Wheat Procurement Duties; Threaten Protest

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 01:51 PM

Punjab teachers appeal Punjab CM to withdraw wheat procurement duties; threaten protest

Teachers from various districts of Punjab Saturday appealed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to order withdrawal of their irrelevant duties at wheat procurement centers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Teachers from various districts of Punjab Saturday appealed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to order withdrawal of their irrelevant duties at wheat procurement centers.

District administration and education authorities in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Vehari and Sargodha have deputed Information Technology (IT) teachers and others at wheat procurement centers and grain markets.

"This is sheer violation of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's verdict. Despite this, the district administration assigns us such duties tantamount to humiliating this sacred profession," said Central President of Punjab Teachers Union Chaudhry Muhammad Sarfaraz.

Talking to APP he said even the Punjab education minister had also directed against any such deployment but the district authorities were still acting against it.

He said though teachers have been recalled from wheat procurement duties in Gujrat, many other districts have yet to follow the suit.

As many as 28 IT teachers have been deputed for data entry services at wheat procurement centers. The District Commissioner Bahawalpur also deputed some senior teachers as coordinator at the centers.

"This is also the violation of Punjab Government's repeated instructions forbidding the education authorities to assign non-teaching tasks to teachers. We demand Punjab chief minister to take notice, withdraw duties and take action against those responsible, else we will be compelled to launch protest," said Kashif Shahzad, Provincial President of Computer Teachers Association of Punjab government schools.

"Wheat procurement has nothing to do with us. We are neither experienced in procurement, distribution of gunny bags nor in handling the issues of grain markets. We have been pushed here to bear scorching heat throughout Holy Ramazan till end of the harvesting season," said senior teacher Muhammad Iqbal Baibrus deputed as coordinator in Bahawalpur district.

Through a circular issued on October 08, 2019, regarding that the Punjab's school Education Department had directed all the district education officers not to assign any clerical or data entry duties to the teacher.

As per another circular of the department bearing No. SO(A-1)3-4/2015 (SED-II) dated December 6, 2019, addressed to all chief executive officers of the education departments, "IT teachers shall not be entrusted any clerical or data uploading tasks which is frequently required by the monitoring regime. No IT teacher shall be surrendered under the pretext that he failed or refused to perform non-teaching functions which are not part of his job description."But contrarily, many IT teachers had been suspended in Bahawalpur, Jhang, Faisalabad and Hafizabad after they could not perform duties, mainly for their inability to travel there owing to the unavailability of transport due to lockdown.

"We are willing to perform welfare duties like Ehsaas Program or coronavirus control, but wheat procurement should be done by the employees of food department. Why the food department designs such softwares which their employees cannot operate," said Irfan Qamar, an IT teacher from Khairpur Tamewali.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Protest Supreme Court Chief Minister Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Job Gujrat Rahim Yar Khan Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Khanewal Mianwali Nankana Sahib Vehari Khairpur Tamewali October December 2019 Market All From Wheat Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy demonstrates anti-ship missiles' fir ..

3 minutes ago

Four killed, three wounded in road mishap

4 minutes ago

NGOs, public organizations appear active in creati ..

4 minutes ago

UK announces 9 more charter flights from Pakistan ..

5 minutes ago

Govt advises people to stay indoor: Senior leader ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai couple’s desperate wait to reunite with 2- ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.