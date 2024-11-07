Open Menu

Punjab Teachers Union Expresses Concerns Over School Closures,calls For Revised Timings

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Punjab teachers Union expresses concerns over school closures,calls for revised timings

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Teachers Union has voiced strong concerns regarding the government's decision to close educational institutions, urging adjustments in school hours rather than a complete shutdown.

General Secretary of the Punjab Teachers Union for District Layyah, Rana Liaquat, suggested that children from nursery to third grade should be granted full leave, while school hours for fourth to eighth grades should be set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and ninth to twelve grades from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rana Liaqat highlighted the potential educational setback for students, especially with only four months remaining before the annual exams. He also reminded that the Department of education had already given students an additional holiday on Saturdays. He added that if closures are unavoidable, teachers should also be exempted from attendance requirements to ease the strain on the educational system.

