Punjab Telemedicine Centre of Excellence Call Centre at KEMU opened: Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday inaugurated Punjab Telemedicine Centre of Excellence Call Centre at the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) where more than 30 doctors will ensure their presence 24/7.

The governor said that more 25 telemedicine call centres would functioning all across Punjab, including Lahore, within a week while more than 3,000 doctors had so far been registered with us for telemedicine centres. The government was taking effective steps to control corona spread, however, people must adopt precautionary measures responsibly, he added.

The governor also talked to the callers and inquired about facilities being provided by the centre, and he also assured the callers that the government was taking all measures to control corona and urged them to fully adopt safety steps in this regard.

Chaudhry Sarwar said, "I first of all congratulate the VC and staff of the King Edward Medical University who are working at Telemedicine Centre of Excellence Call Centre. We have set up first corona telemedicine helpline centre at University of Health Sciences, and another more than six telemedicine centres have also been established where more than 3,000 doctors are working round-the-clock.

" He said that now the people instead of rushing to hospitals were receiving all corona related advisories, preventions and other support at their homes, while those needing coronavirus tests or other issues were also being shifted to hospitals through Rescue 1122 service. "We are trying our best to make operational 27 more telemedicine centres in other cities of Punjab within a week," he vowed.

After KEMU, he mentioned, more telemedicine centre of excellence call centres would be established in other medical universities and colleges of Punjab and work in this connection had also been initiated. Professor Doctors and consultants would remain present at these centres for 24 hours for effective guidance and help of people.

He said, "KEMU Vice Chancellor has told me that earlier over 9,000 people were coming to the OPD but now their number has substantially been reduced due to telemedicine centres, which is also a proof of success of these centres." KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal also briefed the governor aboutnumber of doctors as well as calls received at the centre and other matters.

Dr Balqees Shabbir, Prof Sara Afzal, Director IT Muhammad Tariq Irfan and others were also present.