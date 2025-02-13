Punjab Tightens Grip On Beggar Mafia, Declares Non-bailable Offense
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government has taken a decisive step to crackdown
on organised begging networks by tightening laws against the
notorious beggar mafia ringleaders.
In a significant move, key amendments to the anti-beggary law
have been introduced in the Punjab Assembly, making forced
begging a non-bailable offense.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said, the Punjab
Assembly’s Special Committee on Home Affairs would review key
amendments to The Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958. According
to the proposed amendments, a ringleader forcing a single person
to beg would face up to 3 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 300,000,
or both.
In case of non-payment of fine, an additional 6-month imprisonment
would be imposed. Similarly, a ringleader forcing multiple individuals
to beg would face imprisonment from 3 to 5 years and a fine of up to
500,000 rupees, or both.
A ringleader forcing children to beg would face 5 to 7 years in prison
and a fine of up to Rs 700,000. Non-payment of the fine will result in
an additional 1-year imprisonment.
Anyone who forces a child or an adult into disability for the purpose
of begging would be punished with 7 to 10 years of imprisonment and
a fine of up to Rs 2 million. In case of non-payment of fine, the gang
leader would have to face an additional 2-year imprisonment.
The law clearly states that if a convicted person repeats the offense,
they would face double the punishment and fine specified in the ordinance.
The spokesperson said the government of Punjab had introduced the
amendments to bring professional beggars and mafia chiefs to justice.
The provincial cabinet had already approved the amendments to the
anti-beggary law, he said and added that significant increase in punishments
and fines aims to discourage the beggar mafia.
