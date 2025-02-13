Open Menu

Punjab Tightens Grip On Beggar Mafia, Declares Non-bailable Offense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Punjab tightens grip on beggar mafia, declares non-bailable offense

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Punjab government has taken a decisive step to crackdown

on organised begging networks by tightening laws against the

notorious beggar mafia ringleaders.

In a significant move, key amendments to the anti-beggary law

have been introduced in the Punjab Assembly, making forced

begging a non-bailable offense.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department said, the Punjab

Assembly’s Special Committee on Home Affairs would review key

amendments to The Punjab Vagrancy Ordinance 1958. According

to the proposed amendments, a ringleader forcing a single person

to beg would face up to 3 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 300,000,

or both.

In case of non-payment of fine, an additional 6-month imprisonment

would be imposed. Similarly, a ringleader forcing multiple individuals

to beg would face imprisonment from 3 to 5 years and a fine of up to

500,000 rupees, or both.

A ringleader forcing children to beg would face 5 to 7 years in prison

and a fine of up to Rs 700,000. Non-payment of the fine will result in

an additional 1-year imprisonment.

Anyone who forces a child or an adult into disability for the purpose

of begging would be punished with 7 to 10 years of imprisonment and

a fine of up to Rs 2 million. In case of non-payment of fine, the gang

leader would have to face an additional 2-year imprisonment.

The law clearly states that if a convicted person repeats the offense,

they would face double the punishment and fine specified in the ordinance.

The spokesperson said the government of Punjab had introduced the

amendments to bring professional beggars and mafia chiefs to justice.

The provincial cabinet had already approved the amendments to the

anti-beggary law, he said and added that significant increase in punishments

and fines aims to discourage the beggar mafia.

