Punjab to achieve 9mln tree plantation target: Rafaqat Gilani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Auqaf & Religious Affairs Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani on Wednesday said that all departments of the Punjab government will achieve the plantation target of 9 million trees during the current monsoon season.

He was addressing a ceremony regarding tree plantation drive launched by a local school. He stressed the need to keep environment clean and healthy as a national responsibility.

He said that plantation is inadequate to curb rising environmental pollution and the incumbent government is paying special attention to the significant issue. He said that providing a healthy environment to people is one of the top priorities of the government.

Rafaqat Gilani said that every Pakistani should come forward to play his due role for protection of the environment. He said that an awareness campaign should be launched about the benefits of plantation and effective care after planting trees.

The Forest secretary said that all steps had been taken to make the monsoon tree plantation campaign successful and the department had a stock of 30 million saplings and it had set up 363 sale points. He said that during the spring plantation campaign in the province, the target was set at 15 million instead of 12 million of the last year.